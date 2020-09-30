DEAR EDITOR:
Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the fourth edition of ONE TABLE was a success thanks to strong community support and to the following individuals and organizations in particular:
Our gratitude goes out to our Platinum sponsor, Hardy Realty; to our Gold sponsors, Courtyard by Marriott, Georgia Power and Redmond Hospital; and to our Silver sponsors, Avery Drugs, Floyd Medical Center, Rome City Commission, Toles Temple and Wright.
We were unable to gather together this year on the walking bridge, but Barbara Reeves and her staff at the Marriott came to our rescue and hosted us in gracious style in their courtyard overlooking the Oostanaula River and downtown Rome. Our vendors included Ball Container, Harvest Moon Catering, Jamwich, LaScala and Sunflour Bakery.
Local artist Cheryl Hodge created and donated this year’s signature united community artwork. Kitty Watts made enough beautiful handcrafted One Table/OCU key chains for all attendees. Chloe Garth-Fielder and Sarah Dahlice Malone designed and developed our honorary table of inspired leaders. Chloe Garth-Fielder offered an inspirational message. Berry student Jack Heerema was in charge of photography and video recording.
We are grateful to those who offered individual financial support: Robert and Denise Brown, Byron and Meg Eberhart, Sarah Egerer, Joanne Gaba, David Guldenschuh, Buford Harbin, Jon Hershey, Jeanne Krueger, Virginia McChesney, Shelly Peller, John and Peggy Reiners, Jennifer Scott, Horace and Meredith Stewart, Quillian and Anita Stewart, Kirsten Taylor, Jacqueline Wright and one anonymous donor. Thank you one and all.
Cheryl Jenkins
One Community United, president