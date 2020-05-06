DEAR EDITOR:
Dear President Trump: My wife and I got a letter on May 1 from the IRS office in Austin, Texas. Letters from the IRS are generally unwelcome right after we have filed our tax return. So, with trepidation we opened the letter.
It had an official IRS Notice Number but the letterhead showed it came from “The White House” in Washington, and it was signed not by the Commissioner of the IRS or the Secretary of the Treasury but by you, Mr. President. Dated April 15, it apparently made the arduous trip from Texas in only 16 days, truly a record of some sort. And instead of us owing the government money, it happily advised us that we are receiving our stimulus money from the CARES Act that Congress had passed. We already got our money via direct deposit weeks ago, but whoever packed the Pony Express bag for Rome, Georgia, missed this fact.
So why the letter? Last I looked, over 340 million people live in the USA. Considering that many letters are going to couples and assuming no letters will go to dependent children, that’s still an enormous amount of your IRS letters flooding the postal system. I don’t want to think about how many forests died for all those millions of letters and envelopes ... And it’s ironic that given your constant threats to defund the USPS because they operate at a loss, you’re using USPS to send us this stuff.
Aside from the IRS Notice Number, the letter contained no new information. Anyone with half a brain knows about Congress’ CARES Act and that money was coming or had already arrived. We already know that Congress, not you, passed the legislation. And we know that you did not veto it but signed it into law. Your signing the bill into law is one good thing that you have done during this pandemic.
The signature line is the tell-tale clue for the reason behind the letter. Your disappointment that you could not personally sign checks or direct deposits was widely reported, but by golly, you were determined to give us “proof” that “you” sent us the money. The reality, however, was this: you merely performed a routine, ministerial act of signing a veto-proof bill that Congress overwhelmingly passed. The only conclusion is that the “IRS” letter is nothing more than a campaign ploy using a governmental agency and taxpayer money to toot your own horn for the election in November.
Mr. President, the American people are not stupid. Instead of sending us costly letters coming from the IRS, issuing idiotic tweets, and watching hours of TV, I suggest you spend your time fixing this country’s problems. November is coming.
Paul and Shari Culotta
Rome