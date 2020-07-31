DEAR EDITOR:
A great big thank you should be extended to Rome’s Public Safety Committee for its recommendation that city police and firefighters be given a pay increase which will go into effect on Aug. 1.
Over the past years Rome has lost both trained and certified police and firefighters to nearby counties because of low pay. The last pay adjustment for the police department was in 2014. That was six years ago. We all know that the cost of living has increased significantly since 2014.
The raise, according to Rome Chief Of Police Denise Downer-McKinney, is “a good start and has been needed for some time.” Fire Chief Troy Brock added that “Anytime you improve pay and benefits, you improve morale in the department.”
We all know that nothing beats experience. I think our city leaders are focused on that fact. A pay increase will increase retention of the men and women who put their lives on the line for us.
As a board member of an organization that seeks a more united community, I would like to personally say that our Public Safety Committee is to be commended for their recommendation for a pay increase for those who protect our community daily.
Larry G. Morrow Sr.
One Community United