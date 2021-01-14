DEAR EDITOR:
America has had a tumultuous year characterized by political discord, violence by mobs from different parts of the political spectrum and the scourge of the Covid pandemic. America as an idea is still a nation of people that stands for freedom, government by the people and as a beacon to the world. But we are at risk of losing that if we can’t find peace now.
It is time for all people of good will to put aside all forms of violence, especially that occurring by mobs. There was no place for the looting, assaults, and destruction of private and public property over the summer and there is certainly no place for it now as on Jan. 6 at the Capitol.
I am calling for all supporters of President Trump to work peacefully for change and to not participate in any violent activity of any sort, including on inauguration day of President-elect Biden at any location.
Like many I worked hard to re-elect Donald Trump as president. I worked to audit the original vote and recount the ballots a second time. I worked behind the scenes and publicly to re-elect President Trump and I still support him, most of his policies and the founding principles of America. I, like many, disagree with the political efforts to impeach him again.
But I support America and the path of Jesus Christ more than any one person. The path of Jesus and America requires peace. No society can survive the ongoing violence we have seen since last summer and on 1/6/2021. Such violence not only harms the country but is also used as a rationale to suppress freedom of lawful Americans.
I am calling on all people who support President Trump to engage only in peaceful actions. If you act violently, you are not representing me as an American or as a supporter of Trump and you are an enemy of the people of America. You should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. You should also be ashamed of creating the seeds of destruction for our country that will be nurtured by those seeking to end freedom in America.
Instead, act at local government, state and federal government, using your natural rights of free speech, peaceable assembly, the right to petition government and to worship. Act locally in your community and church to promote peace, good for each person and unity as well as the founding principles of America. Turn to God and away from the violence promoted by Satan and those supporting such evil.
“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” (Matt 5:9). It is time to embrace this Beatitude of Christ and it will then be the Children of God who will save America. Through peace.
David McKalip
Cartersville