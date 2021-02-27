DEAR EDITOR:
The NAACP is an organization that has been a leader in the struggle of civil and political rights of minorities and other disadvantaged groups for over 100 years.
One of those rights is the right for the vote to count in selecting political leadership that represent the people that chose them. The right for African Americans to vote has always been challenged by those to attempt to place barriers to the most sacred right we have as a people.
The Georgia state legislature has recently introduced several bills that would suppress the rights of groups such as African Americans’ ability to exercise their most valuable asset, VOTING. The most recent is House Bill 531, which would impose new obstacles for Georgia citizens. These pieces of legislations would impose new sanctions on citizens without any facts to support any major findings of widespread voter fraud.
Georgia cast its votes to elect two new United States senators, after three recounts, and these kinds of bills are political retributions for losers.
As an organization, the NAACP holds all political leaders, especially our local representatives, accountable for how they represent their citizens. We will have a political report card so that when these elected officials seek our support in the future, we will present their record to them and support or reject them based on their record.
It is an insult for elected officials to make a conscious decision to deny a group of people their right to vote, just because a given election did not go the way they wanted. This is an embarrassment on the people who created these kinds of laws.
Our organization will vigorously wage a campaign against anyone who denies anyone the right to cast their vote, and select the kind of leadership that represents all citizens.
Sara Dahlice Malone, president
Rome Floyd N.A.A.C.P. Branch 5230-B