In 2020, Georgia family violence and sexual assault hotlines had nearly 96,000 crisis calls, according to the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The pandemic has increased isolation and financial problems and now so many victims are dependent on their abuser.
Having a lawyer can help victims escape the violence. Studies show that 75% of the time a victim obtains a protective order the violence is stopped or substantially reduced.
In July, Georgia law expanded to cover victims of dating violence. The new Dating Violence Protective Act can prohibit the abuser from communicating with the survivor and coming near them. It can also require the abuser to participate in drug and alcohol treatment or family violence education classes.
Our attorneys at Georgia Legal Services Program provide free civil legal help to Georgians in 154 counties in protective order cases. Lawyers help with access to financial help including food stamps, Medicaid, childcare assistance, child support services, help with housing rental assistance, and resources on divorces.
GLSP lawyers represented 4,000 victims in Georgia in the past year, collaborated with law enforcement, courts, and social service agencies to meet the needs of survivors and to help keep our community safer from violence.
If you know someone who needs protection from domestic violence, give them our number, 1-833-457-7529. Your help might save a life.