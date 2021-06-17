DEAR EDITOR:
In April, Mary Hardin Thornton, Emma Wells, Brian Roberts and other local officials planned a week full of activities and events for Earth Week. All were fun and informative and they need a big thank you for their hard work! We attended several of the events, but one in particular stuck with me.
I thought I knew enough about recycling. I have recycled for years. I use cloth bags whenever possible. I save plastic bags and take them to Publix or Walmart. Glass, paper products, styrofoam — I blithely tossed them all in the bin. I did my part to make the world a little less littered. Not long ago, word came that glass couldn’t be put in the city recycling. OK, no glass. Then Earth Week happened. Suddenly, only jugs or bottles with a 1 or 2 are OK. That’s all the plastics allowed. Wow.
I am now looking at everything before I toss them into the recycling can. I seem to get a lot of No. 5 or 6 plastic containers, mostly from restaurant takeout, the deli at the grocery store and plant nurseries. The exception to that is the three gallon plant container that is a Southern Living brand and is marked in large letters as a 2 and 100% recyclable. Thanks, Southern Living.
We now take glass to the recycling location behind Maker Village. It’s a wonderful place. I found that Publix will also take paper and foam products. Kroger takes plastic bags if you can find the small container inside the door, and Walmart also takes plastic bags as well as ink cartridges.
I’m still trying to find places that will take plastic containers with the other numbers, 3 through 7. Wouldn’t it be great if a few restaurants would recycle their 5 and 6 plastic containers? Or a plant nursery that recycles plant containers? Of course, someone has to find a willing recycling vendor. Or, business owners or customers can simply refuse to accept containers that can’t be recycled locally and let the market take its course.
In the meantime, I am saving my plastic containers that cannot be placed in my city and hope to get word of a location that can recycle them. I hope I don’t have to wait too long! Thanks for listening to my trash-talk!
Ginger Smith
Rome