DEAR EDITOR:
(U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor) Greene’s appearance at the Holocaust Museum, mandated by GOP leadership not willing to risk the irk of certain GOP donors, only further illustrates her lack of knowledge and absence of decency.
Being stripped of her committee assignments and apparently incapable of providing anything other than name calling rants, her continuing presence in Washington should serve as a reminder of what Jefferson observed: “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.”
Ms. Greene’s idea of leadership is to divide people not unite them. She appears incapable or unwilling of accepting the premise that we are a diverse nation based upon a certain set of ideas. While she surrounds herself with those who wave flags, she has demonstrated no true understanding of how our history reflects that the idea of people securing the liberty of each other for the common good is dependent upon leaders willing to risk reminding us that our obligations to each other, undertaken voluntarily, are greater than our own personal proclivity.
Since, by her conduct, Ms. Greene has forfeited her committee assignments and we are paying for her continuing presence in our nation’s capital, perhaps more museums are a good way for her to spend the remainder of her term in Washington in the hope of further personal illumination. While an education delayed is regrettable, it should always be welcome.
Bob Finnell
Rome