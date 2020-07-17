DEAR EDITOR:
Rome is a unique city, a hidden gem to some who drive through on their way to other destinations. We are fortunate that, in these difficult times, we have a community of leaders who are willing to come together and find peaceful solutions for difficult situations. Sometimes it is important for us all to reflect and find blessings in hard times.
I sit here today on the anniversary of my husband’s death from Lewy Body Dementia and want to share a blessing and a true hidden gem here in Rome — Mercy Care of Rome.
David’s journey through the terror of LBD was slow to start. It took us two years to find a diagnosis for the subtle changes that were taking place in him. LBD has a fluctuating impairment process. Some days are normal and others are chaos. Paranoia and hallucinations are part of the daily existence. When he got to a point in his illness that he could no longer be left alone, I was faced with finding care for him while I continued to work and provide for our wellbeing.
A family member told me to call Liz Molina at Mercy Care. Liz welcomed us literally with open arms. I had no idea what Mercy Care was all about. Mercy’s website describes who they are: Mercy Care provides leadership, advocacy and care for older adults and their families in Rome and surrounding counties. Whether it is help getting an elderly family member to a medical appointment, teaching seniors job-search skills, providing caregiver support groups, or referrals to community resources on raising grandchildren; we are here to help.
The adult day health program was a lifesaver for David AND for ME, at a time in his life that he was well aware of what was happening with his illness. He was searching for a structure and purpose for his life after he had to stop working and driving. Liz welcomed us to Mercy Care and, along with her dedicated and caring staff, gave David a purpose.
There were many mornings as we crossed over Turner McCall Boulevard headed to Mercy Care, that, in a moment of “normal” he would sigh and say, “I wish it didn’t have to be this way.” I always responded with encouraging him to be a blessing to someone at Mercy Care who was worse off.
Upon arrival, caregiver Charles would come out to the car and escort David into the building where, as time passed, David settled into the routine of being a blessing to the other clients, as well as to the staff. He began to believe he worked there. Liz and her team gave him assignments each day that provided him with the purpose he was looking for.
Mercy Care provided us a safe environment for David and treated him with dignity as he transitioned from our world into a world only he knew. Throughout his attendance, and even now, Liz continues to reach out to me to offer support and encouragement.
I never expected to be in the position of needing daycare for my spouse. And, again, I didn’t know what Mercy Care was all about. It’s not just about Adult Day Health. I’ve seen the impact Liz and her team have had on a special group of grandparents raising grandchildren through the support group there. Liz has a tremendous passion for the elder community in Rome and is an advocate for all those who can’t care for themselves.
Through my own experience, I have made it my mission to help others through similar experiences by joining the board of directors at Mercy Care. As more families are faced with caring for elderly parents, I encourage you to look at Mercy Care and what it has to offer our community. I promise you will not be disappointed.
Kitty Barton
Rome