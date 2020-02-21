DEAR EDITOR:
The foul stench of election year politics is hanging thick in the air right now. There is a constant acknowledgment of the partisanship and divisiveness coming from both sides. The stakes are so high for both sides that neither is willing to cede an inch in the struggle for control or, more accurately, power in Washington.
The struggle has gotten petty. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put on a display by tearing up the copy of the State of the Union address presented to her by President Trump. Numerous pundits and even politicians responded by calling for her to be censured for the act. GOP Representative Matt Gaetz vowed to file charges against her “for destroying official records.”
The constant back-and-forth of gotcha politics is never going to stop. Every act by one side receives a response from the other.
There is one solution that is getting little, if any, press. Lower the stakes in Washington.
As the central government has taken on more and more power over the lives of the citizenry, those stakes have grown. The Republican and Democratic parties both claim a moral imperative as they entrench themselves in their positions on issues. They never seem to pause to ask whether these issues should even be addressed on the federal level.
The very concept of our republic is predicated on power being distributed to federal, state and local governments. The Founders utilized the Constitution, particularly Article I Section 8 and the 10th Amendment, to distribute enumerated and delegated powers. They also prohibited powers that could be exercised by no level of government. In doing so they established order while protecting the rights of the people. When any level of government oversteps its bounds, liberty is what suffers.
America is a relatively large country with various and sundry viewpoints. Each region has different cultures that produce different policy stances. There are some topics that can and should be addressed on the federal level. There are far more that are too entwined in regional or local realities to be addressed so broadly. Economic initiatives that may be necessary in New York City might be devastating to small towns in south Georgia. Even if New Yorkers feel a moral imperative to address an issue nationally, they need to understand the differences that exist in regions unlike their own.
Over the years the federal government has spread out and grabbed more power. Congress has given the executive branch power it was not intended to have. Courts have interpreted the Constitution in a manner that created implied powers or granting the federal government concurrent powers with the states. How many times has the phrase “sweeping new powers” crossed the lips of a politician?
The more powerful the government grows, the higher the stakes in policy-making. The higher the stakes become, the more desperate people become. The more desperate people become, the more entrenched their stances become. This leads us to a hateful, vindictive form of governance.
By returning power to state and local governments and even allowing the states to work together, independent of Washington, we can lower the stakes. We can allow people to get the outcomes they desire much more often. By removing desperation, we can reduce the emotion in politics and, hopefully, replace it with reason. That is our one great hope in closing the existing chasm and saving our republic.
Sam Burnham
Armuchee