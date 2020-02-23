DEAR EDITOR:
Political correctness has removed our sense of sense. Our world we now live in is seeing troubled times. We have developed a society of people who look for reasons to be offended, so they may put the offender down and destroy them. In this conquest, we have lost all sense of senses. Let me explain.
First, we have lost the sense of common sense. Some things are just facts because they are just common-sense facts. For example, if you get pulled over by a police officer and you feel you have done nothing wrong, common sense tells you to be polite and comply with the officer’s request. You will almost always find the officer to be polite and tell you what the issue is and, in many cases, let it go at that. However, now we have people who only want to confront the officer. This is not a smart thing to do.
We have lost the sense of right and wrong. Some feel that if it hurts our feelings, everyone is to blame except us. Well, put your big girl panties on and get over yourself. You are not the center of the universe. We live in a society that sees the arrest of an individual, finds them released and out on the street, then rearrested all in the same day. We allow people to illegally enter this nation yet tell those who protest illegal immigration to shut up, because they must be heartless and evil. We spend millions trying to rid our nation of a winner simply because the loser was a different gender and political party. Truth is not important if your lie is about those you hate.
Our sense of pride is lost to a world of strange and weird. I grew up in a time where you kept your pants pulled up. No one wants to see your Fruit of the Looms. No guy should dress like they are homeless and be proud of it. Son’t tell my wife, but sometimes I want to wear a suit and tie. I was watching people go into a church the other day and was amazed at what people were wearing. Please understand, God doesn’t care what you wear ... He just wants to see you there. However, guys, can you not tuck your shirt in and leave your cap off in church? I have even seen ministers with their shirts out and in faded jeans with holes in them. I know most of these people can and on occasion do wear better clothes. Ladies, just so you are not left out, I have also seen some trendy(?) out fits that are entirely inappropriate to wear out in public — much less in church. I just believe we owe God our best. Develop a sense of pride in how you look and are seen by others.
Probably the thing that bothers me most is that we have lost our sense of humor. Everything now is analyzed in search of anything deemed offensive — even meant as humor. We have become so sensitive we know something is funny yet are afraid we will offend someone if we laugh. I will admit some jokes are lacking in class, some are offensive, and you should use good judgement as to the proper time to laugh. Yet in our quest for political correctness, humor is the victim. I try every day to see things that are funny. I see humor in most all situations. I remember, years ago, how my wife laughed at me when I walked into a door in the middle of the night — not once, but twice. Yes, it hurt ... the door, not the laughter. When we no longer can laugh at ourselves and with others, we have lost so much joy and fun along with the humorous and sometimes bizarre curves that life presents us.
Yes, I realize I could go on with other sense, but I think this gets the idea across. Let’s keep a sense of sense and forget about all the extreme correctness that has been dictated to us.
Cal Hicks
Rome