DEAR EDITOR:
The young vote. The Black vote. The power vote of 2020.
These are the voices of the election. Including the run-off in Georgia. These are the voices calling out the last four years. They will not go quietly into the night. Systemic racism is no longer in the closet. Jan. 6 was the epitome of how emboldened systemic white privilege has become under Trump.
Enough.
Washington, D.C., is the next door neighbor the world witnessed being violently beaten in a domestic rage. Domestic violence is domestic violence. Whether it be the family next door. Or our nation.
Republican senators. It’s on you. What does it say to the world — about you, about your system — if you stay silent?
Ellyn Houston
Rome