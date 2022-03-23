As part of a church I was serving 15 years ago, I have been to Ukraine multiple times. Most of my time was spent in Chernihiv, a major city in the north near Belarus. Ukraine is divided into 24 oblasts, which are regional governing areas similar to our states. Chernihiv is the capital of its oblast.
I still have friends in Ukraine and the current war is not just a news story for me — it feels personal. At this writing, my friends are still safe, but some of their friends have been injured by bombs and artillery. They post pictures of bombed-out places in Chernihiv and Kyiv that I have visited.
Recently I have heard several friends and read several articles and opinion pieces referring to Ukraine as “the Ukraine.” While I am sure unintentional, referring to Ukraine as “the Ukraine” is deeply offensive to Ukrainians.
Using “the” denies the sovereignty of Ukraine as an independent nation. Using “the” implies that Ukraine is simply part of something larger — the old Soviet Union. Most of the late-Cold-War era movies and media of my formative years referred to Ukraine as “the Ukraine” and it was difficult for me to unlearn this.
For Ukrainians, dropping the “the” is important. All the Ukrainians I met were quick to speak up and correct me if I slipped up. They would point out that one does not say “the England” or “the France,” and then firmly and politely remind me that “the name of my country is Ukraine.”
Given that Ukrainians are fighting to preserve Ukraine as an independent nation, the “the” matters. Please remember that when you say “the Ukraine,” you are actually making a pro-Russian statement and saying something that would be insulting and offensive to most Ukrainians.