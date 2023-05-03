It just might be time that we turn down the burners under President Biden.
If you’ve viewed the shocking video of his meeting at the White House with that bunch of children last week you’ll know what I mean. One of the kids asked him how many grandchildren he had; he said 5 and named them. Only problem is, he has 7. Then one of the kids wanted to know what was the last country he’d visited. He didn’t know. One of the kids reminded him that it was Ireland, the week before. And those three days were all the news programs talked about then.
Also last week we saw him with a submitted reporter’s picture and question on a card he was holding. Now we know why he has no press conferences — his handlers must be scared to death of what he might say, or do. And he’s already said he’s running for another 4-year term. The Democratic Party is too scared to challenge him on that.
All over this country there are many of us who have or have had relatives and friends suffering through various stages of dementia and here we are with the President of the United States probably suffering from it and no one willing to confront him or speak publicly about it. Can you imagine if the presidents of China, Russia, Iran or other countries were to confront Biden on dangerous world issues how he might respond?
My impression is that President Biden is in no way running this country. Only problem is, we don’t know who is or where we’re being led. Now might be the time we should start bombarding our representatives and senators with questions.