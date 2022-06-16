Given the current political climate, is there a real possibility that the United States of America could effectively become a Russian-style de facto autocracy — one person rule — after the 2024 elections, and could Georgia play heavily in the transfer of power? Take a few minutes to read up on Russian history since Vladimir Putin took control in 2000 and then consider the following.
Historically, the political party in power loses congressional seats in off-year elections. Republicans have a two-vote majority in the Senate but two independents caucus with the Democrats, creating an effective 50-50 tie, and the vice president is a Democrat, giving her party control. Heavily influenced by former president Donald Trump, football legend Herschel Walker returned from Texas to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and easily won the Republican nomination. A November victory by Walker could well give the GOP control of the Senate with Sen. Mitch McConnell returning as majority leader.
Democrats currently hold a slim 9-vote majority in the 435-member House of Representatives. A great many political pundits across the country fully expect this year’s elections to follow the historical pattern that gives the party out of power sizable gains in off-years. It would be expected that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would be elected Speaker of a Republican House, but with recent revelations about McCarthy’s actions and comments concerning the Jan. 6 insurrection, he could be cut loose by Trump.
Now, consider the question of autocracy in America. Sen. Warnock is a newcomer to statewide politics and is without a well-established political base. He faces a very tough race against Walker and a Walker win alone could give the GOP — spelled Trump — control of the Senate.
There is little doubt that many Republican members of Congress fear Trump as much as they support him and there is every reason to believe he would get his way with a Republican-controlled Congress for at least two years, regardless of whether he ran and won in 2024. Would his election again in 2024 remove all doubt as to who controlled America’s legislative process… and the country?