DEAR EDITOR:
On Aug. 4, 1974, Senate GOP leadership meet to discuss the future of President Nixon in light of the Supreme Court ordering the release of the tape recordings which revealed his knowledge of the break-in and participation in the coverup.
Two other senators were asked to join Javits of NY and Goldwater of AZ. On Aug. 5, Senators Scott, Goldwater, and House leader Rhodes of AZ met with Nixon. Goldwater sat directly across from Nixon while the others sat to the side. Nixon is told his level of support in the Senate is only 12 to 15 senators if an impeachment trial were to take place. Goldwater let Nixon know he would not have his support. Nixon resigned the next day.
Not much has been written about why Goldwater was asked to attend the meeting but the reason is clear. The day before, Gerald Ford attended the GOP Senate lunch and told what the tapes revealed. Goldwater stood and announced he could longer support Nixon and would make a public announcement the next day. GOP leaders asked Goldwater to hold his statement and instead go to the White House and attempt to persuade Nixon to resign.
In Goldwater, Nixon knew he faced a man of uncompromising values related to public service, a belief that no person was above the law, and someone who would not stand for corruption in public office.
The congressional hearings related to January 6th have now produced a cast of GOP operatives who have uniformly informed the public that the president was repeatedly told he had lost the election, his claims of fraud were baseless and his proposed actions unwarranted. So where is the senator, governor, or other GOP leader who will stand and face his party and say “enough”?
Regrettably, the only two voices are Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger, who are on the committee. Kinzinger noted last Sunday: “The Republican Party had utterly failed the American people at the truth.” Kinzinger is not running for re-election and Cheney’s fate is sealed in an upcoming primary.
The party of Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Eisenhower and Reagan has degraded itself so that now the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are its standard-bearers.
Judge J. Michael Luttig, a conservative judicial icon, correctly testified about this tragedy that our democracy was in essence at war but then noted: “ The settlement of this war over our democracy is necessary to the settlement of any war that will ever come to America, whether from her shores or to her shores. Though disinclined for the moment, as a political matter of fact only the party that instigated this war over democracy can bring an end to it that war.”
Judge Luttig is calling upon the GOP to return to its values and offer leaders of character to “bind the nation’s wounds.” Regrettably, it is a burden of proof unlikely to be met given the party’s current cast, for I do not see another Goldwater on the horizon.
Robert K. Finnell
Rome