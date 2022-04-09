DEAR EDITOR:
There’s a song that says something like “If we fail to praise the Father the very rocks will cry out” (my apology for lack of exact wording).
Few are alive today who were alive in the 1930s and ’40s when the Germans were wholesale killing Jewish people in Europe. We did finally get into a war but we got into it because the Japanese were killing our soldiers in Hawaii.
When it was finally over in 1945, General Eisenhower told all the journalists, photographers, and news reporters to go into all the concentration camps and photograph, write about, and broadcast all the descriptions of the horrors that had occurred. His hope and prayer was that, upon seeing all this, the world would know and care and remember — and never let it happen again!
Fast-forward 77 years to 2022.
For the past six weeks or so we have been watching the horrors being visited upon the innocent citizens of Ukraine. Our country has (thankfully) sent billions in money and arms and munitions. But it all grows worse.
The world has had its representatives sit in great circles around great tables, opining how their hands are tied because Russia has many bombs, many long range bombers, many ICBMs and an autocratic dictator that might retaliate if the world interfered. And we fear that idea.
Meanwhile the soldiers of Ukraine and their men, women, children and babies hide in subway tunnels, basements and bunkers — and die in the streets.
We say we don’t have a treaty with Ukraine and therefore we can’t do anything. Since when do we need a treaty to help defend the helpless?
When the rowdies were shooting up and tearing up and terrorizing Dodge City, Matt Dillon didn’t cower in his office at the jail. He grabbed his rifle and checked his pistol and ammunition and headed out onto the street and put an end to it. When Idi Amin was terrorizing and killing innocents in Uganda and holding hostages at the Entebbe Airport, Israel’s leaders unleashed its heroes, who flew in and rescued the hostages at the airport — on July 4, 1976, our birthday.
We (the United States) also have the bombs, the long range bombers, the fighter planes, the ICBMs, the aircraft carriers, battle groups, missiles — and the soldiers, sailors and airmen who know how to use them. It seems that what we don’t have are the leaders we need in times like these.
Where is an Eisenhower when we need one? Are they cowering behind their desks in their nice offices in Washington, DC, worried about what to tell us about getting a fourth covid shot while the streets of Dodge City run red with blood?
Meanwhile those poor people of Ukraine continue to die, wondering where the people of the United States are and when they are coming.
Mac Eubanks
Rome