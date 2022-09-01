When a federal judge found that the application for a search warrant met the requirements set forth in the law, and a search warrant was properly executed, our U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for defunding the FBI. It is time for Ms. Greene to attend class again, on the rule of law.
The lesson can be best illustrated by “The Devil’s Speech” from Robert Bolt’s “A Man For All Seasons” about Sir Thomas More, who struggles as chancellor for Henry VIII ... A spy for Henry seeks to trick More into a confession of treason. More’s family demands the man be arrested. More pushes back:
William Roper: So, now you give the Devil the benefit of law!
Sir Thomas More: Yes! What would you do? Cut a great road through the law to get after the Devil?
William Roper: Yes, I’d cut down every law in England to do that!
Sir Thomas More: Oh? And when the last law was down, and the Devil turned round on you, where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? This country is planted thick with laws, from coast to coast, Man’s laws, not God’s! And if you cut them down, and you’re just the man to do it, do you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then? Yes, I’d give the Devil benefit of law, for my own safety’s sake!
In a similar vein, Ms. Greene condemns the FBI and the courts because of unqualified loyalty to the former president. It is strange that those who would otherwise have us believe they support law and order take a different view when it involves a personality they support.
Our country is governed by law and lawful processes.
Ms. Greene should take the time to understand this process before condemning it and hopefully come to understand why we protect the Devil.