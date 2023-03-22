I read with interest the article about our local parks and recreation services. It said that the North Rome Swim Center was underutilized. It is in North Rome. The majority of elementary aged children live on the west side of town.
There are three elementary schools in the city limits within a few miles of each other. According to elementaryschools.org there are over 2,000 children attending these schools. Where can the students who attend West End (784), West Central (714) and Elm Street Elementary (591) learn to swim? The public pool is on the other side of town and the YMCA is in East Rome.
County schools on the west side of town include Garden Lakes Elementary (700 pupils) and Alto Park Elementary (476) A few miles down Burnett Ferry Road are the Alto Park tennis courts and softball fields. The Anthony Recreation Center is next to Garden Lakes Elementary School. It has a gymnasium.
Where can children in the West End/West Central/Elm Street area walk or ride their bikes to play basketball?
Children who don’t learn to swim or learn basic water safety become adults who don’t know how to swim. A 4-foot deep indoor pool would be a vital asset for Ward 3 residents of all ages. Covered basketball courts would encourage neighbors to play outdoors.
Maybe it is a SPLOST issue? I don’t know. But Rome and Floyd County is under-serving the west side of town. Investing now will improve the future for the dense population who use the 30165 zip code.