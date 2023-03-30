Since I live in Rome GA and my representative is Marjorie Taylor Greene, I have something to say about her. I do not agree with anything she says nor am I happy with her representing me at all. She is a loudmouth and needs to be voted out for sure. She screamed out “liar” at President Biden during the State of the Union address. Even if you don’t agree with everything being said, you don’t act this way.
She is trying to divide our country between red and blue and we don’t need this. We need to bring everyone together in order to save our democracy.
She is against our defending Ukraine but most of the Republicans and Democrats agree that if Putin wins this unfortunate war he started, he won’t stop until he goes into other countries like Poland and Romania. Putin’s goal is to take every country that Russia had once, which would be the worst thing that could ever happen. The United States and NATO need to stay strong and win this war with whatever it takes.
She seems to be a person who goes along with conspiracies and says the election was stolen from Trump, which has been proven to be all lies. She seemed to support the Qanon conspiracy, which is against anything a normal person would support. If we want to hold on to our democracy then she needs to be voted out next time we have an election.