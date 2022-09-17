It was reported that at the last GOP get-together at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, (U.S. Rep.) Marjorie Taylor Greene railed against American aid to Ukraine, crowing that no one is calling and asking her to send taxpayer dollars to Ukraine.
Nobody should have to; it is an overwhelmingly bipartisan issue, both in Congress and among all freedom-loving citizens everywhere. Mrs. Greene is an exception, having consistently voted against aid to Ukraine.
We are a strong constitutional republic and, as such, we must support democracies invaded by bullying tyrants like Putin. The failure of western democracies to stop Hitler from annexing weaker countries was a cause of World War II. Here we have joined our allies in sending military aid lest Putin tries to expand Russian borders to those of the former Soviet Union and perhaps beyond.
Americans have admired the brave Ukrainians fighting for their country and their liberty at enormous costs. Does Mrs. Greene have no compassion for the millions of Ukrainians who have lost their homes, their livelihoods, their infrastructure, their freedoms, and their loved ones to the Russian onslaught? Does she honestly believe the United States and other democracies should ignore the countless war crimes the Russians are committing? Sticking our heads in the sand would be the worst thing we could do.