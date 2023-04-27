DEAR EDITOR:
In a recent letter, there was no small amount of ire thrown at those who dare to offer their prayers and support for those who have lost family members and friends to a mass shooting.
While the piece most certainly paints a horrific picture of what a weapon is capable of doing, it does not reach the threshold of common sense that it claims to speak. “Common sense gun-control” is one of the most overused terms in this discourse. The term doesn’t accomplish anything other than attempt to gain moral high ground.
Mass shootings are truly horrific, especially when they occur to the most innocent amongst us, children. The question as to how to stop them is, unfortunately, more complex than many would like to admit.
It is surprising that no one who rails against firearms seems interested in asking why. Why, now, is there such an increase in people willing to go and massacre innocent children? Perhaps there is a correlation between this and the all-out collapse of all institutions across the nation? Family and religion have all but collapsed, and with it, any sense of community.
However, the vindictive attack on people offering their prayers to those who suffer is rooted in another overused trope: those who support the 2nd Amendment don’t do anything. I am good willed enough to believe that those who want to confiscate guns do care about dead children, and I would appreciate reciprocity in human decency.
Therefore, what solutions do those who do care about the safety of children and our God-given rights have? Well, there are multiple, some of which are already on the books, but are failed to be enforced.
One is red flag laws, which allow a family member of a person who is mentally ill to request their firearms be confiscated for a time. Red-flag laws are on the books in some of the states that these shootings have occurred in but were unfortunately not enforced in time.
However, some may respond that a percentage of these shooters do not show signs of serious mental illness beforehand. What shall be done in such cases? Armed and well-trained security guards should be placed at every school in America to deter possible evildoers.
A strong security presence is a logical and plausible resolution to this crisis. Included in this, would be possible to add an option for teachers to take firearm training classes and be able to carry within the school. It is odd to me that many dismiss this option as ridiculous when in reality it may be the most potent solution. After all, a shooter is not likely to enter a school that not only has armed security guards but trained-armed teachers in every classroom.
In conclusion, I have grown weary of the dehumanization of the opposition by those who wish for gun confiscation. Thoughts and prayers are a true means to help someone grieve during a loss. Do not disparage a genuine form of comfort in order to demonize those who differ on the resolution of the issue.
Brayden Dean
Rome