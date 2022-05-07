There is an old hymn that goes “In Christ, there is no east or west, in Him no north or south, but one great fellowship of love throughout the whole wide earth.” Our current U.S. representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene, attends a service where that hymn is not in the book.
She calls the leadership of the Catholic Church under the control of Satan. She is incapable of understanding that some people of faith do not see borders, only people with needs. Instead of respectfully disagreeing with them (which I do, related to border security) she must, given her personality, insult them and call them under the leadership of Satan.
Regrettably, her pattern of conduct is consistent when it comes to her inability to interact or dialogue with those she disagrees with on any subject. Ms. Green jumps to calling people or groups outrageous names for which she has no basis and then is offended when asked to explain herself.
Last week in Congress she questioned why the United States was sending aid to Ukraine and said those receiving it may be Nazis. Really, what is that based on? The only person who has equated the leadership of Ukraine with Nazi is Putin. But then, Ms. Green said that Ukraine should surrender to the Russians.
I guess this is not Ukraine’s “1776 moment,” like Ms. Greene said Jan. 6 was for the U.S. as people with Confederate flags roamed the halls of the Capitol screaming “hang Mike Pence.”
We must reflect upon the nature, temperament, intelligence and accomplishments of our current representative and ask ourselves if this is the best we can do. And, more importantly, if this reflects who we are as a people.
I think the answer is fairly obvious but I will respect everyone’s right to an opinion.