On June 18th, a small, determined group of friends came together and raised over $3,500 for DIGS. DIGS is a nonprofit standing for Developing Independence, Growth and Security and they support and enhance the lives of adults with developmental challenges.
John, my husband, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s two summers ago. The news was devastating. But the response from our friends was overwhelming and gave us hope that we still had good days ahead. John’s music community particularly rallied around and began to come each week to play music and share stories with John. We discovered that music, which engages many parts of the brain at once, was a powerful stimulant for John’s brain and he was able to maintain focus in other areas.
Roger McNitt and Mike Garrard decided it would be awesome if they could pull together a night for John to once again play publicly with his music friends. Roger reserved the DeSoto Theater and that set things in motion. Roger organized the musicians, concessions were available with drinks donated by Beverage South and pizzas by Schroeder’s New Deli.
To say it was a successful evening is an understatement! We had a crowd of over 150 people. Despite the event being free, we raised over $3,400, which was matched by a community member — making it close to $7,000.
Thank you to these friends and musicians: Roger McNitt, Mike Garrard, Paul Pierce, Phil Helton, David Elliott, Rick McKee, Roger Dees, Price Cordle, Tim Davis, Billy Weehunt, and of course, John Schroeder. I’d also like to thank volunteers: Don and Holly Bettler, Alicia and Scott Henson, the amazing Fran Mitchell, Danny Eason, Joy and Monica Jones and Caleigh Schroeder.
I can’t remember a more joyful evening! Thanks to all the people who came out and supported the fundraiser but especially those who came for John.
When tragedy struck in the form of John’s diagnosis, we felt our lives falling apart and it was easy to want to wallow in that misery. Thankfully, we are blessed with dear, devoted friends who have shown us we are not alone in this journey and out of darkness can come some powerful light. Again, thanks to EVERYONE!
If you would like to donate to DIGS or just find out more about the organization, please go to their website at DigsRome.org.