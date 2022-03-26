LETTERS TO THE EDITOR|YOUR OPINION LETTER: Taking a stand Mar 26, 2022 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEAR EDITOR:Thank you for your editorial denouncing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (March 1, 2022, “There can be no place for bigotry or hate, especially in our representatives”).I am glad that the Rome News-Tribune has taken such a strong stance against her. She is beyond redemption I’m afraid.Keith CollierRome Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists