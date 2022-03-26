DEAR EDITOR:

Thank you for your editorial denouncing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (March 1, 2022, “There can be no place for bigotry or hate, especially in our representatives”).

I am glad that the Rome News-Tribune has taken such a strong stance against her. She is beyond redemption I’m afraid.

Keith Collier

Rome

