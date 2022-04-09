The Rome City Commission recently approved a request from the City of Rome Water & Sewer for a 9% annual billing increase, beginning March 1, to be added to customer’s bills each year through 2025; a total of 36%.
An additional 3% increase will then go into effect for the next 6 years through 2031; an additional total of 18%. All increases are cumulative.
Customers have, for past years, been paying a “base charge” in addition to their water usage charge. This charge is to be used for “repairs and maintenance and upgrades” and is in addition to the water rate charge. The base charge on my Feb. 25 bill was $15.83.
Rome Water Billing said these were fixed charges but looking at my March 25 bill, I see the base charge has also increased 9% to $17.25. Apparently not “fixed.”
Why was the base charge increase not advertised along with the water rate increase? In effect, there apparently is a 9% water increase and a 9% base charge increase. A 9% increase will increase the base charge from $189.96 to $360.92 yearly, a total of $2,839.90 over 10 years, and, with the 9% water increases, my total bill for 6 units will go from $35.25 monthly to $67.45.
What is the total amount of base charge and leak protection funds on deposit with the
City of Rome Water & Sewer? How is it used? Why was this not taken into consideration and disclosed when the rush to enact the rate increase was approved by the Rome City Commission?