LETTERS TO THE EDITOR|YOUR OPINION LETTER: Springful thinking Jan 7, 2023

DEAR EDITOR:It's the fourth day of the year,Sunny, blue sky and clear;Now if it were May, or JuneMy heart would sing a brighter tune —The sun feels warm on my pale faceBut that wind's bite is a disgrace!After weeks of ice and rainThis day does lift my winter's pain.Though it is a brief respite, I knowFebruary or March could bring snow!Still far from yellow jonquils wavingAnd purple irises blazing,The hedges starting to turn green,The birds singing to be seen,Longer days and budding trees,Outdoor strolls in shorts and tees,Strawberries bursting on the vine,Fawns, lambs and calves — divine!Too soon, I must unwillingly rewindMy springful thoughts to a wintery mind;But I do cherish this fair-weather dayAs a harbinger of my beloved May!Carol J. SerraonRome