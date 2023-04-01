DEAR EDITOR:
The cornerstone of all successful societies is the family. The nuclear family acts as the stable foundation for the local community, state, and then nation. A healthy relationship between the members of the family fosters growth, security, and peace. The father, mother, sons, and daughters all have roles and responsibilities within that institution that provide a sense of purpose and stability to all those involved.
Of course, this rosy picture of a familial structure is a family at its ideal, and we do live in a fallen world. However, it is imperative to understand that a stable, two-parent household is one of the key pillars of any healthy society.
Therefore, it is truly painful to see when men abdicate their responsibility to be that father and husband. Whether they abandon their responsibility because of adultery, addiction, prison, or an array of activities, they have failed to perform their duty to both the child and the newest mother.
Many of us who claim to be Christian conservatives rightly fight for the right of life in the womb, but we mustn’t forget about what happens after the child is born. According to the CDC, 46% of babies in our state are born to unmarried women. Now, some of these women may in fact get married after having the child, but it does not change the fact that many end up rearing these children alone.
I have had the painful blessing of seeing many of the good, hardworking, loving single mothers firsthand, as my family started a nonprofit to help them. These women truly love their children and wish to provide the best possible life for them. They often work two jobs or work overtime to put food on the table.
Life can be hard. When they have a car needing repairs, they don’t have a backup or an easy way to pay the bill. One mother comes to mind as I write this story. She used to walk to work every day because she was unable to afford a vehicle. Over the course of time, she saved enough to purchase a car. Another mom has a severely disabled child along with another healthy child. She works so hard and never gets a moment’s rest herself. It is unfortunate, but many of these mothers struggle for years.
Many of these stories act as a resounding testament to the fact that God created marriage for a purpose. This is not to condemn these single mothers in any fashion, because many times it is not their fault nor is it their desire! Even in cases where it was unplanned or not desired, have we not all made bad decisions before? After all, without Christ, are we not all condemned?
The fathers who left these poor children are under a much harsher axe than the women who fight for their children every day.
Instead, this message is supposed to be a challenge for our community. The issue of single motherhood will not be resolved by the government. The government is not a father nor is it a personal hand or face. The local community can step in and help these mothers. It may be with donation or helping many of these young boys who are growing up without a father have a personal connection with Christian men in the community.
Oftentimes, there are consequences for actions, and the whole of our town needs to know that we can help this glaring problem in our society. We can be the generation that helps those who have made mistakes, while also teaching how men and women are supposed to build a healthy family in a holy union.
Marriage is one of the most stabilizing forces on this earth. Its importance and holiness needs to be restored in our society. God made this institution for one man and one woman for their life. The covenant made on a wedding night is a Holy Vow before God and community, and every couple that is married must remember that. However, until our society restores marriage; we must do our due diligence in listening to Christ’s command to care for the widows and orphans among us.
Brayden Dean
Rome