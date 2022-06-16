DEAR EDITOR:

I live in Shannon and have eaten at Shannon Diner on and off for the past 5 years. It was very disappointing to hear that they are closing for good next Thursday.

It is the only restaurant in Shannon and an institution. If they close, there is nothing left for people like me that want to eat in Shannon. Why? Not enough help. Prices through the roof.

Please help us do something to save an institution! Do something to make a difference.

Sam Ruble

Shannon

