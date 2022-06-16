LETTERS TO THE EDITOR|YOUR OPINION LETTER: Save Shannon Diner Jun 16, 2022 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEAR EDITOR:I live in Shannon and have eaten at Shannon Diner on and off for the past 5 years. It was very disappointing to hear that they are closing for good next Thursday.It is the only restaurant in Shannon and an institution. If they close, there is nothing left for people like me that want to eat in Shannon. Why? Not enough help. Prices through the roof.Please help us do something to save an institution! Do something to make a difference.Sam RubleShannon Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription View the e-Edition Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists