Since we are having all the shootings and anger issues in every part of our country I agree we need mental health addressed. That being said, I have a hard time wrapping my mind around the mental health hospital we once had and was closed.
Why can’t we reopen it and use some of the buildings that don’t have asbestos that are available? We also have a housing issue in this area so why can’t the houses on the grounds of Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital be restored and used for this? Also there is a gym and swimming pool available. There is also a great activity center with a kitchen available.
I really can’t see anything except a land deal and someone wanting to make money without caring what our city or county needs. We have directed all the mental health issues to the jails and that is definitely not what should be happening.
I know that I probably won’t change the minds of the ones wanting to make money but this should have been considered before another industry is stuck right in the middle of a community. We definitely don’t need another mall or place to shop, either, because most stores are closing because of lack of shopping.
To me the grounds of the hospital should be used for what it was built for. Maybe the city and county need to rethink their decision to tear down the buildings and put something we probably don’t need to replace a place that makes good sense to use and we need. We should consider the needs of the community rather than a land deal.