Rome, Georgia is most fortunate to have the caliber heart facility it does in AdventHealth Redmond hospital. Our family owes a debt of gratitude to the quick actions of Dr. Chas Jackson and his cath lab team, to Dr. Dhru Girard and his open heart surgical team who work longer hours and harder than most of us ever realize. Not only are Redmond’s doctors top-notch, but its entire staff takes patient care, along with family care, to the highest of standards.
When my husband was in dire need, the staff served him to their utmost ability. I was loaned a phone charger in order to remain in contact with family and all those praying us through this traumatic time. The doctors working on and caring for Otis explained each procedure and prayed with and for us. To the young lady offering my son and me pillows and blankets at 2 a.m., Bless your kind heart. To all of the third floor nursing staff, your care plays a strong role in the healing process of your patients. To our “favorite” who always made sure Otis was comfortable in his bed, chair, and even talked him into the dry shampoo cap, your heart for patient care is as big as they come and will always be remembered by the Raybon family.
We appreciate Redmond being there for us in our time of need.
Barbara, Otis, Tilman, Sarah, Will & Courtney Raybon