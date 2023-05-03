Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s advice to women who don’t want to become pregnant is “choose to not have sex.” This sound advice is from a woman whose proclivity for sex has certainly made the rounds in the media.
This type of clear-thinking mirrors Greene’s call for there to be a “national divorce” into red and blue states. She did not have a plan, just a pronouncement on that subject — nor, for that matter, does she have a plan on any subject.
Greene always seems to be long on announcements and short on specifics when it comes to most things exiting her mouth. Perhaps her fellow travelers in the General Assembly can be of assistance, since the Supreme Court has now put them in charge of the reproductive decisions of the women of Georgia.
Since so many legislatures controlled by the GOP want to turn the clock back to the 1950s, why stop there? Perhaps it is time to bring back chastity belts. Yes, it is time to wrestle control of sex and put it into the hands of male legislators in Atlanta. Those trustworthy men in the legislature can be trusted with female virtue and reproductive decisions. So, when women begin ovulation, they should report to their local GOP legislator, who will provide their numbered chastity belt... and hold the key.
Of course, the process will need to be tracked by the government so there will not be any unnecessary sex. I think they are working on an app. Problem solved! A woman can get the belt unlocked after her wedding, provided she and her spouse appear before a legislator and complete the other necessary requirements showing that they are ready to have a child.
If only all the problems facing our country and its people were this simple to solve. But wait, there is hope because there is talk that Greene might be the next vice president. Aren’t you feeling better? What a bright future for us all.