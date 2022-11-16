As we approach the run-off election between Sen. Warnock and Mr. Walker, we should all consider carefully what leadership qualities we wish to see. There are only 100 U.S. senators, so ours must be able to work well with the other 99. Although many qualities could be put into the list, these are the ones that stand out to me:
1. Honest. To be an effective senator, one must have credibility. Credibility comes from living an honest life and articulating it truthfully. It is very difficult to reach across the aisle if colleagues deem one untrustworthy.
2. Collegial. The Senate has the reputation of being more collegial than the House. One must get along with peers of both parties to come to compromises, which is the essence of good legislation.
3. Discerning. An effective senator must understand the issues. A responsible senator cannot just make sweeping generalities or make stuff up. The devils are in the details, which must be researched to make rational, educated decisions.
4. Experienced. If a candidate has served in an elected post, his history must be weighed heavily. Successfully managing a complex organization, helping others, and treating employees, family, and others well are equally important.
5. Respectful. Our nation has often been called a “melting pot.” A senator must honor and represent all citizens with respect. He must also be mindful that governmental intrusions into people’s privacy is inherently disrespectful.
6. Honorable. A senator must be respected. Charisma has nothing to do with this. What is important is how the senator adheres to his oath and how he represents all his constituents. He cannot be anyone’s puppet.
Dec. 6 should be about which candidate displays the leadership qualities we need in a U.S. senator.