Kudos to our Rep. Katie Dempsey for taking a stand to protect the Okefenokee Swamp from risky mining proposals by joining a bipartisan group of more than 30 legislators that signed on to sponsor HB 71, the Okefenokee Protection Act.
The bill would prohibit surface mining on Trail Ridge, the ancient sandy ridge along the Okefenokee’s eastern border that serves to regulate water levels in the swamp.
The sands within Trail Ridge contain common minerals that are processed into titanium dioxide, which is valuable as a whitener in paint, plastic, paper and other products. The ridge has been the target of mining interests since the 1990s.
Currently, an Alabama-based company has plans to mine a 700-acre tract in Charlton County three miles east of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
Scientists with the University of Georgia and the federal government have warned that even this relatively small mining operation will result in lower water levels in the swamp that will set off a series of impacts ranging from reduced recreational use of the swamp’s boating trails to more frequent and intense wildfires.
While HB 71 will have no impact on that proposal, it will prohibit all future mining on Trail Ridge. This is wise legislation as it protects not just the swamp, but also the tourism-based economy on which Okefenokee communities depend — to the tune of more than $50 million and more than 800 jobs annually.
Of course, mining is an important part of Georgia’s economy too, but mining on Trail Ridge for common minerals that are found in abundance elsewhere simply isn’t worth the risk it poses to one of Georgia’s “Seven Natural Wonders.”
Mining Trail Ridge for titanium-bearing minerals is like digging into the flank of Brasstown Bald, the state’s tallest peak and another of the state’s natural wonders, for fill dirt. Lets dig for Trail Ridge’s common minerals elsewhere and protect the one-of-a-kind and irreplaceable Okefenokee.