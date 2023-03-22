I’ve been thinking about writing this letter since shortly after the RN-T decided to cease home delivery of the paper. You might say you only switched to the US Postal Service, but it’s beyond me who thought this idea could possibly work.
Do you not know by now why UPS, FEDEX, DHL, etc., have become so successful? If you think USPS delivery is working, perhaps you need to talk to the people who take your customers’ phone calls about missed deliveries. If they’re honest, you’ll get an earful.
I’d like for you to save yourself a few cents each day by taking my name off your list for home delivery by the USPS. I will keep my account and its electronic delivery because my wife reads it daily, and she will gladly do without waiting for a mail delivery that will not show up.
Now, those three paragraphs were not my main reason for writing.
It’s your position of the sheep herd follower of the national woke trend of removing the Dilbert cartoon from your paper because the creator said something that scares you. This should be an embarrassment for the RN-T. What in the world has happened to that old journalism thought that you report the who, where, when, why and what, and leave it to your readers to decide what action, if any, they should take? You don’t trust me to make up my own mind?
I can recall the olden days when your paper on Sundays might have approached maybe an inch in thickness. A measurement today on most of the dailies might be an eighth-inch on average. And Sunday deliveries don’t even exist any more. And for newspapers to keep harping on the changes in society causing their demise is a cop-out.
Mark my word that when all your paper publishing has ceased and the presses are silent and melted down into something else and only the digital method is available, your customers will start looking more closely and decide that maybe it wasn’t the actual paper or the electronic signals going out to their computers but it was actually that guy over there in the corner who was pulling all these wires, strings, and cables but had no idea what he was doing or if anyone was even paying attention.