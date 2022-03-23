DEAR EDITOR:

I enjoyed Severo Avila’s column Tuesday on the new Buffalo Wild Wings in Rome. I live in Fort Oglethorpe and we got one here, smaller and such. It does pass.

But in his next column on openings he will need to re-think his affirmations. What do I mean?

When The Varsity opens in Rome, that will bring people like myself to Rome (and Cartersville on the way back north from ATL when they open).

That will be wild, and historic. Whataya have, indeed?!

Keep up the great work.

Hank Humphrey

Fort Oglethorpe

