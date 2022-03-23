LETTERS TO THE EDITOR|YOUR OPINION LETTER: Now do The Varsity Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEAR EDITOR:I enjoyed Severo Avila’s column Tuesday on the new Buffalo Wild Wings in Rome. I live in Fort Oglethorpe and we got one here, smaller and such. It does pass.But in his next column on openings he will need to re-think his affirmations. What do I mean?When The Varsity opens in Rome, that will bring people like myself to Rome (and Cartersville on the way back north from ATL when they open).That will be wild, and historic. Whataya have, indeed?!Keep up the great work.Hank HumphreyFort Oglethorpe Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists