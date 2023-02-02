I read with interest about the re-dedication of Parks Hoke Park in South Rome. It also brought back some great memories. In 1971, fresh out of Berry College, I started my teaching career at Anna K. Davie Elementary School. My first year I was a classroom teacher. Starting in the ‘72-73 school year I was named the 5th and 6th grade physical education teacher.
At that time the park was a condemned swimming pool and a softball field. I am not sure of the date, but at some point, City of Rome engineers, Jim Dixon and Bob Thacker, met with me and informed me that there was a significant HUD grant awarded to improve the park. I was given a plat of the whole block on which the park was to be located and told to draw what I wanted added to Parks Hoke Park.
A new playground, picnic tables, grills, concrete basketball courts were added and the softball field was turned 180 degrees to allow for a large playing field. Also, a gravel running path was made around the whole block, just inside the fence.
This “new” park was my “classroom” for my P.E. classes. At least two NFL football players, David McCluskey and Kevin Floyd, began their football careers on that field playing flag football in our P.E. classes. The park also served as a practice facility for the U12 Rome-Floyd Recreation Department teams we had at Anna K. Davie in softball, boys’ and girls’ track, boys’ and girls’ basketball, and coed soccer. In fact, the first Rome City Schools’ soccer team was begun in this park. City-County championship teams in soccer, basketball, and track practiced in Parks-Hoke Park. Some days the basketball teams had to wear coats and gloves during practice, yet they were very competitive.
All total, I spent 29 of my 30 years of teaching at Anna K. Davie using Park Hokes Park as my classroom. There are so many good memories of teaching and coaching in the park. There were so many great kids I taught and coached on the facilities we had.
My hope is that the redo of Parks Hoke will bring good memories to those who use it in the future.