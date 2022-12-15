DEAR EDITOR:
This story is not in the Bible, at least not all of it. The characters are there, but no one happened to record their experience, perhaps because they are not human. Here’s what I think might have happened:
Bethlehem was not always a busy place to be, but with the census being conducted, lots of people were arriving to make sure they were counted. People didn’t just bring family, they brought along a few animals to accompany them on their journey. At the very least they had a donkey or two. To make room for the extra animals, the innkeeper gathered all of his livestock and hustled them into his stable, which was merely a simple shelter.
Donkeys, goats, chickens, doves, cows, ducks, geese, sheep, as well as the cat and the dog were all crowded into the stable. This led to much grumbling among the animals. They couldn’t get comfortable since some of the animals were too noisy, and they had various sleeping habits. They were afraid they’d not have enough to eat. Space, food, and peace were at a premium.
As if this wasn’t enough, one night the innkeeper showed up at the stable with a man and woman and their donkey. Since there wasn’t a single room available in the inn, they had been offered a place in the stable. The innkeeper took pity on them because the woman looked as if she would deliver her baby at any moment.
Now the animals really complained. With these latest arrivals the stable was filled to capacity. This hardly seemed fair.
As quietly as possible, the man and woman settled for the night. The animals looked at one another with disbelief and scorn. At least they were united in their displeasure at this latest inconvenience.
To add insult to injury, the donkey who arrived with the people barely had anything to eat before it collapsed in exhaustion. It must have traveled a long distance to be so tired. But did it really need to take up so much space? And it snored to beat the band!
The animals did their best to find a place to settle for the night. They were just dropping off to sleep when they heard a bit of a commotion from the area where the people were resting. It seemed the woman was about to give birth! This was something the animals had not experienced and they were a bit curious. The baby arrived and the mother wrapped it in some cloth she had with her and laid it in the manger on the straw.
The animals could sense that something special had occurred. Except for the tiny sounds of the baby breathing its first breaths, the stable was filled with silence and awe. The man and woman looked at each other with relief and quiet joy.
Even the animals could sense that this was a holy moment, and they wanted to get a better look. They inched closer to the manger, but unlike the earlier efforts to be the first to get to the straw, they just wanted to see. Realizing that the smaller animals were having trouble, the larger animals offered their help. The cows motioned for the ducks to sit on their heads. The dog offered its back to the cat, who offered its back to the mouse. The chickens climbed atop the goats. Everyone had a safe place to view the baby. They knew they were witnessing something truly amazing.
For quite a while they stood in silence, and then they made their way to bed down for the remainder of the night. Instead of grumbling about the crowded conditions or the snoring, or worrying about whether there would be enough food or if the rooster would wake them too early, they made room for each other, snuggled together and slept in heavenly peace.
From that moment on, whenever the animals started to complain, they recalled the night they had witnessed the birth of the Prince of Peace and they treated each other with care.
Merry Christmas 2022 from Lynda and Ed
Lynda Armstrong Newsome
Rome