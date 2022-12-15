Making room for peace

The stable was built by Lynda’s brother, Chip Armstrong, who also carved the star. The Holy Family was purchased in a market near Bogota, Colombia, by missionary friends of Lynda’s mother. Additional farm animals were made by a woodcarver in Germany.

 Lynda Armstrong Newsome
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In