LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

YOUR OPINION LETTER: Mail is hit or miss these days

Mar 23, 2022

DEAR EDITOR:

Just in from the main post office. Several miles drive and a few minutes. I live in Garden Lakes. We've always enjoyed great, dependable service from the U.S. Postal Service — til here of late.

Yesterday the mail did not run at all. Both my neighbor and myself had flags raised and bills to be paid in a timely manner. That in itself was bad enough.

Today, the mail did run (thank you carrier!).

Unfortunately, when I brought up the mail, two of the letters I had posted for delivery were in my hand. Apparently there is a quota on how many pieces one can mail in a day?

My neighbor tells me she has received seven letters for people and addresses not her own. And that the service is almost laughable. Almost, but not quite. It is a sad situation.

I myself routinely receive neighbors' mail. Not occasionally, but reliably. Our mailbox doors are with regularity left open, even in inclement weather.

I do realize the mail is sorted in Atlanta and our local post office and carrier are not all to blame. However, Atlanta does not run the route nor pick up letters posted to mail.

The postal service once had an unimpeachable reputation. It's a sad situation to see that erode. Sorry I had to send this communication but someone needed to say something.

J B Furr
Rome