One Community United was formed in 2015 with a small group of concerned citizens who wanted to have open, honest discussions about race issues in our community. The videos of young black men (Trayvon Martin in Florida and Michael Brown in Missouri) being killed raised the question, “Could this happen in Rome?”
Many conversations and shared meals later, our organization has shown our concern and love for our beloved community.
As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, it has been our goal to bring a diverse group of people together to begin the hard work of learning about racial inequity and how that impacts the lives of our citizens. We have had educational events, listening sessions, work sessions and are preparing for our 6th One Table dinner back on the Chief John Ross Pedestrian Bridge near the Forum this Sunday.
We take our work in the community seriously and wish to be a conduit for building bridges. Under the direction of our board of directors, a diverse group itself, we have continued to build our organization and the scope of concern.
Just as in political elections where we do not endorse candidates for public office, the same is true for the hiring of a new superintendent for Rome City Schools.
We encourage our community to be active in voting and being engaged civic leaders. We are committed to improving education for all students in Rome and Floyd County and are focused on solving issues especially with our underperforming schools. We encourage our board to attend Rome City and Floyd County school board meetings. However, we were not a part of the hiring process nor recommended or supported any candidate.
It is our heartfelt hope to remain informed and committed to bridging divides, listening to what is on the hearts and minds of our citizens, building relationships, and easing the tensions that have arisen from the hiring of a new superintendent.
We will continue to be a part of the discussion of how to make our schools safer and improve academic performance. We wish to support our local elected officials and law enforcement. It is with pride that we can say we have a diverse group of people who bring their own personal experiences to the whole group. Listening and learning really has been the core of One Community United.
Personally, I think I have grown more in my understanding of many different groups of people as a part of this group. The friendships, the laughter, the tears, the hopes, the dreams, the respect for all God’s children, and what could make us more united and life richer for all.
Cheryl Jenkins
One Community United chair