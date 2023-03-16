DEAR EDITOR:
Let me begin by clearing my name: I am no anarchist, not in the “whiskered men running around with bombs” sense, at least. As our Lord did not come to abolish the law, neither do I.
I would, however, like to explore the nature of law. More still, I would like to examine the apparatus of law particularly through its administration and enforcement in the town I love, and more particularly, through the recent addition of automated speed enforcement in some of our school zones.
Allow me to preface my remarks with what I categorically believe to be true: This automated enforcement springs from a deep desire from our law enforcement to keep our school zones safe — Deo gratias. Yet, as the adage goes, the road to hell is paved with good intentions (and overlaid with Ivy League degrees, if my memory serves me well).
Now, I am not saying we’re on our way to the inferno, but I am asking “where are we going?”
Which leads me to also ask: what is the end of this new mode of enforcing the law? Perhaps its purpose is to solve a problem; yet, I inquire further: what problem?
I know, I have read about how Georgia is one of the top deadliest states regarding pedestrian fatalities. I do not think it is unfair to ask, though: Is this a problem in Rome? As far as I am aware, it is not.
One could object by pointing to the study in which Rome city police caught many drivers speeding through school zones. While this undoubtedly should raise concern, speeding is and always will be a problem. Furthermore, this problem is not actually the problem reported to be grave in Georgia. It creates the conditions for the problem, but is not the problem.
So, we are left asking: What measures must we go to to prevent a problem that is not happening, but very well could happen? Subsequently, we also ask: What are the limits of law?
Law preserves and promotes our social affections. For this reason we should have speeding laws.
However, this new apparatus of law allows us to totally grasp at controlling human behavior, to let no speeding driver go undetected, to go unpunished. This transcends the limits of our humanity, and renders the end of knowledge to be the orchestration of power. But limits are human. It is why there was one tree in the midst of Eden our forebears could not eat of: Despite the power of their co-creation, they were still created. It is also why God warns David against taking a census of Israel. Have we still not learned this lesson?
Finally, the purpose of human knowledge, and therefore an ordinance of reason (law), is not to crush. This is what our Lord teaches us with the adulterous woman. Indeed, she had broken the law, but the law made flesh did not use it to crush her.
Let there be speeding laws, but let them be administered by human faces. After all, the law wears a human face because it is the privilege of the human person to distribute justice and mercy.
Micah Paul Veillon
Rome