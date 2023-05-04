In the seven months since President Biden’s clean energy plan included in the Inflation Reduction Act became law, companies have announced billions of dollars in renewable energy, battery, and electric vehicle projects.
That’s no coincidence. The law incentivizes companies to expand domestic manufacturing in clean energy. So far, it’s helped create more than 142,000 clean energy jobs across America — nearly 13,000 in Georgia.
The clean energy plan includes funding to accelerate clean energy technologies, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and provide tax credits for manufacturing solar, wind, and electric vehicle components. It has resulted in massive investments and job creation across the state.
Interestingly, 82% of the new jobs and roughly $11 billion of the $12 billion in new investments here in Georgia are in districts represented by Republicans in Congress who voted against the bill, including our Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Last month Vice President Harris was in northwest Georgia to celebrate the largest single solar investment in U.S. history. Qcells is investing $2.5 billion (that’s billion with a B) to expand its solar panel and component manufacturing capacity in Dalton and build a new facility in Cartersville, creating an expected 2,500 jobs.
Despite her “no” vote, Rep. Greene — a climate change denier known for spreading toxic climate disinformation — supported and celebrated this IRA-funded clean energy expansion by Qcells.
Such hypocrisy is bad enough, but now, with their bill to raise the debt ceiling, Speaker McCarthy, Greene, and the GOP voted to repeal the IRA provisions that spurred this clean energy and manufacturing jobs boom.
We can’t allow extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene and her colleagues to get away with voting to raise energy costs for working families and kill new, good-paying clean energy jobs.