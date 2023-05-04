As an informed American citizen, I am sickened and angered daily by the hypocrisy and cowardice of most Republican politicians. Almost weekly we hear of yet another mass slaughter of the nation’s children.
Republicans invariably parrot the same banal response: “We are sending our thoughts and prayers to them and their families.”
And the reason? Big money from the National Rifle Association and gun lobbyists. The money, power and secure political jobs are more important to these “leaders” than the ongoing killing of our children.
Other nations have as many disturbed people as we; yet, the United States is the only Country with this epidemic of gun violence. The citizens of other nations either shake their heads or laugh at the stupidity of our legislators because of their feigned concern and consummate impotence to act. Common sense gun laws would eradicate this scourge within our society.
In recent days, my disgust and anger toward the Republicans has shifted to immense pride and significant inspiration concerning some truly caring, sincere and amazing persons. Enter The Tennessee Three.
The Tennessee Three is comprised of two young Black men and one retired white female educator. These three courageous souls countered the Republican statehouse by courageously speaking up about that political party’s inaction on gun control. Outside the building, hundreds of students who had left their schools performed the patriotic act of peaceful protest in support of The Tennessee Three.
Think, America. The slaughter will not stop until Republicans elevate our children above their own self interests of money and power. The next mass shooting is being planned as we speak.