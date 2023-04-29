Will over-the-counter naloxone be a panacea for opioid addiction or enable irresponsible behavior in America?
I’m a concerned citizen living in Georgia and like the rest of the nation we are dealing with consequences of the opioid crisis. One of the solutions of interest is naloxone that was approved by the FDA earlier this year. The brand name is Narcan and it is delivered via a nasal spray for prompt onset. There is a push to make Narcan over-the-counter even making it available in vending machines for easy access to the public.
I’m all for saving lives, however, I’m concerned what type message this safety net will send to potential drug users.
I’ve witnessed a trend in the United States of enabling poor behavior of individuals. The Plan B emergency contraception pill is now available for those not responsible for using condoms when engaging in sexual behavior. Boston University is even adding it to vending machines.
There are always exceptions to some of these rules but more and more we are enabling individuals to not be responsible for their behavior. Most of the addicts are using opioids illicitly to simply get high. A doctor did not prescribe them medications. They steal stuff to sell so they can buy opioids to get high. San Francisco will soon offer injection sites for drug addicts that use needles.
If this trend continues then you should expect to see these opening up in your town across America next to the local Starbucks. I think the priority should be on reducing illegal drug consumption in the United States versus accepting the status quo.
The United States is still a great nation but the ramifications of irresponsible behavior make me believe our best days are behind us. Let’s increase resources for drug addicts and get them the help they need so they can become productive members of society. If we all make more of an effort to address the root cause of the problem there is no telling how great this country can be.