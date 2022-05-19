While children and working age Georgians drove the (state budget) discussion, elder community living services received a significant amount of funding.
Every year, the Georgia Council on Aging’s Coalition of Advocates for Georgia’s Elderly identifies the need for funding for home- and community-based services as a priority. These services are the bread and butter of seniors, providing a “range of solutions to help older Georgians live safely, healthily, and independently in their homes and communities.”
A robust $4 million for non-Medicaid HCBS will support Georgians 60+ and their caregivers through senior centers, home-delivered meals, wellness education, fitness classes, home modification and repair services, friendly visiting, telephone reassurance, personal care assistance, counseling, support groups, respite care and more.
Additionally, the FY23 budget allots a generous $7.1 million for Alzheimer’s services and $1.25 million for dementia care specialists. Over 140,000 Georgians have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Since there is no cure for this devastating disease, supportive services and research are of utmost importance, as individuals can live upwards of 20 years after diagnosis.
To address “the great resignation,” a $5,000 cost-of-living increase for all state employees was implemented to help retain and recruit quality staff. Governor Kemp hopes that this bill will have “lasting effects not just over this next year but for years to come.”