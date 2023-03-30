The March 4th/5th edition of the Rome News-Tribune clearly showed a distinct difference in how our elected legislators work for us.
On the one hand, it covered Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest verbal bombshells. Clad in her white “power outfit” she screamed at President Biden at the State of the Union, called for a national divorce between red and blue states a week later, yammered about election fraud in 2020 (yes, that old chestnut again), advocated for a bill outlawing transgender surgery and criticized Ukraine, a country fighting for its liberty against Russian tyranny. In the midst of all this, she voted against a resolution expressing sympathy and sorrow for all the thousands of earthquake victims in Turkey.
On the other hand, the same issue covered Sen. Jon Ossoff’s latest legislative accomplishment: Getting federal funding for a much-needed mobile mammography center for Northwest Georgia. It seems like every time there is an article about Sen. Ossoff or Sen. Warnock, it is about them accomplishing something to make life in Georgia better, often with bipartisan support.
As for me, I’ll take one mobile mammography center for our area over all the political bombast of Marjorie Taylor Greene any day. Which approach do you prefer by your legislator: Working in a bipartisan way to make our lives better or just yelling at the sky, trying to divide us?