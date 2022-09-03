Apathy or interest — which of these words would describe your attitude towards local governance in your community? Do you understand what self-governance is? Would that attitude be evident in your own actions taken?
If apathy describes your attitude and approach towards local governance, you most likely vote only in general elections. And even when you do vote, you are most likely to either vote purely by partisan habits or only make selections on major races.
Ignoring the lower ballot issues has consequences nearer the end of your driveway than you may think. This apathetic approach can be summarized in the ethos that “I elect the officials to make the decisions for me.” As Chuck Schumer once said, “Silence is consent.”
Self-governance, as defined in the Merriam-Webster dictionary is the state of being free from the control or power of another.
This self-governance was the basis for our Declaration of Independence from England and the foundations of our United States Constitution. By the covenants of these doctrine our leadership is selected from within We the People, elected by We the People, to serve at the will of We the People.
To maintain the expression of We the Peoples’ will, we must show interest and involvement in the self-governance experiment we know as the United States of America. This requires active participation in community civic affairs.
Your actions, or lack thereof, can be evident in the public record.
Have you ever attended a Floyd County Commissioners meeting? Have you ever attended a Floyd County School Board meeting? Or perhaps a Floyd County Board of Elections meeting? These meetings are open to the public, and scheduling information is made available on www.floydcountyga.gov. Minutes are noted and recorded as required by our state open records and open meetings laws.
If you cannot answer the question, the public record shall answer for you.
Duties of citizenship requires more of us than jury duty every few years. At the fundamental level it requires interest, motivation, and involvement. I encourage all who are reading this to at least attend some local civics activities. If you are so inspired, speak up.