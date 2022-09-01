I was surprised and alarmed to read in local news of a so-called “violent outburst” allegedly committed by our conscientious and level-headed Clerk of Court. (This phrase was part of the title of a local news report — not from the Rome News-Tribune. Unlike the RNT, this news source wrote their questionable report without checking in with the Clerk of Court at all.)
I was not alarmed about what actually happened, which was a trivial incident involving no danger, no harm, and not even inconvenience to citizens, courthouse workers, or anyone else, except for the inordinate and inappropriate amount of time and taxpayer dollars being devoted to its unwarranted investigation. Yes, she admits she should have done this somewhere else, but there was no “violent outburst” or any wildly inappropriate action on her part.
I hope that the peculiarly alarmist characterization and misrepresentation of what she did, along with the apparent attempt to create a multi-agency brouhaha about it, was not politically motivated.
In these times of citizens’ highly charged political allegiances and passions that can compromise our needed good will toward each other, we especially depend on our journalists to avoid divisively sensationalizing stories, but instead to give us appropriately dispassionate and objective news reporting. I am grateful for the professional integrity we can generally count on from our local journalists.