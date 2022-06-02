Your report of the Kiwanis Club selling peaches is something that builds our Rome community and connects us to our beautiful agricultural state, through the selling of our fruit that is nationally recognized as Georgia’s.
The importance of agriculture and environmental preservation in Georgia is key in helping our state to maintain its abundance of pecans, blueberries, peaches and so on. This is a stark reminder that we must advocate for and act on our changing environment, and I hope we can all call on our elected representatives in Washington to address this crisis.
I have lived in Rome, GA, for over 16 years, and absolutely love our naturally stunning town, and am insistent on protecting it in any way possible.
It’s even more important to remember that we have to act, and we must direct resources particularly to communities and states like ours in order to ease the brunt of the impact of climate change.
I am grateful that Rep. Hank Johnson of the 4th congressional district has co-sponsored the Environmental Justice for all Act that would ensure that when we act we also help those that are most impacted by this climate crisis. I hope that more legislators of all districts in Georgia will also co-sponsor this act, in an effort to better protect our home.