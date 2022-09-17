The Sept. 3 column written by Rome City Schools board member Pascha Burge brought me joy.
It was well written and contained much that was so factual and true. In her own words she penned what should have been expressed by former Black members of the city school board years ago. I applaud her courage to express “In My Own Words” how the city school board has always operated with beliefs that the superintendent was their boss.
In the 42 years that I’ve lived in this city, the Rome City Board of Education has always been very political. The point she made concerning who works for who is so very true. The superintendent works for the board, not the board working for him. Over the years that was never pointed out by past members, White or Black, who all just rubber stamped what he wanted or said.
When vacancies occurred on the school board, the superintendent would encourage board members who would be the best replacement. Dr. Joshua Murfree and I were both interviewed for vacancies years ago and we both were not chosen. Word was we were too liberal and open to new ideas. Both of us were perceived to be too outspoken for the superintendent. Beside that, the school board was always majority White. Things have now changed, with the school board consisting of four Black and three White members.
Mrs. Burge is concerned about issues that were never transparent among all board members. She wants the secret meetings with the superintendent and some board members to stop, and I agree with her. To me, politics was the reason that we are just now replacing a superintendent that retired more than seven months ago. Hopefully politics will now cease.
Mrs. Burge, I salute you for your courage to tell things like they really are. You’ve got my support and most of all you’ve got my vote.